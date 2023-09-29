China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in September

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,333,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 3,013,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 570.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
