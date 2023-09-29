China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in September

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,333,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 3,013,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 570.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

