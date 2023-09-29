China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLPXY traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.62. 5,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,365. China Longyuan Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.03.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

