China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLPXY traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.62. 5,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,365. China Longyuan Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.03.
About China Longyuan Power Group
