China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $27.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $27.27.
China Resources Gas Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.
About China Resources Gas Group
China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.
