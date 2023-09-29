China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $27.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

China Resources Gas Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CGASY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Resources Gas Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Featured Articles

