China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 119.1% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
China Shenhua Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.88. 3,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,189. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
