China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in September

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 1,018,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.2 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

