Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,150 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPXU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 15,876,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,255,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

