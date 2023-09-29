Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Acquires 550 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. DigitalOcean comprises approximately 1.0% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 278,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,669. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,623. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

