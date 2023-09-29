Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 311,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.