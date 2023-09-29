Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 583,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,888,094,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 858,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 67,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 48,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,643,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.