CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,756. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Featured Stories

