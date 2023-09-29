CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.04

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.04 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.46). CLS shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.47), with a volume of 201,232 shares changing hands.
CLS Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.93. The firm has a market cap of £473.71 million, a P/E ratio of -230.59 and a beta of 0.85.
CLS Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,568.63%.
Insider Activity at CLS
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
