CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.04

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.04 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.46). CLS shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.47), with a volume of 201,232 shares changing hands.

CLS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.93. The firm has a market cap of £473.71 million, a P/E ratio of -230.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,568.63%.

Insider Activity at CLS

CLS Company Profile

In related news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,520,000 ($3,077,298.82). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,000,223 shares of company stock worth $764,029,944. Company insiders own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.