CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,584. CN Energy Group. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

