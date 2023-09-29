Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 4,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $32.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($36.02) to GBX 3,150 ($38.47) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.97) to GBX 3,000 ($36.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

