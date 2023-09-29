Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

CHEOY stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.516 dividend. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

