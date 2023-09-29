Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

NYSE:LDP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 129,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,391. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 217,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 75,763 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,013 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,594 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

