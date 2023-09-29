Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $50,254,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $2,348,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,912 shares of company stock worth $20,231,614. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COIN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.94. 3,464,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,474,646. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

