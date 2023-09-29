Comparing Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) and Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) and Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allient $502.99 million 0.99 $17.39 million $1.45 21.32 Frequency Electronics $40.78 million 1.60 -$5.50 million ($0.03) -231.26

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics. Frequency Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99% Frequency Electronics -0.76% -0.97% -0.44%

Volatility and Risk

Allient has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Allient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allient beats Frequency Electronics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S. military; and provides design and technical support for satellite business. FEI-Zyfer segment offers global positioning system technologies to systems and subsystems for secure communications, both government and commercial, and other locator applications; and engages in sale and support of wireline telecommunications products, including US5G. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

