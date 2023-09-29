Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.96 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $48.43 or 0.00180164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $382.74 million and approximately $86.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00050680 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026515 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012640 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,903,634 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,878,308.74122655 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.57764726 USD and is up 18.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $176,525,320.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

