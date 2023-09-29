Conflux Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Conflux has a market cap of $432.98 million and $21.53 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,917.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00243526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00873266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00546031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00058878 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00116873 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,743,101 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,266,497,374.6559725 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12635375 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,675,215.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

