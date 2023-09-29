Contrasting BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Goldmoney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Goldmoney N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.31 million 10.26 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -2.68 Goldmoney N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BTCS and Goldmoney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Goldmoney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and Goldmoney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goldmoney 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.49%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Goldmoney.

Summary

BTCS beats Goldmoney on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc. engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery. The company was formerly known as BitGold Inc. and changed its name to Goldmoney Inc. in July 2015. Goldmoney Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

