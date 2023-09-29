Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,581,000 after buying an additional 1,344,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.64. 1,536,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.