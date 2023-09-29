Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,340 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 54,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

