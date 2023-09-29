Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.33. 799,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,983. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

