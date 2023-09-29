Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 971 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

