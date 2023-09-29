Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 2,407 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after buying an additional 4,272,405 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,598,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,652,000 after purchasing an additional 135,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. 2,479,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,392. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.