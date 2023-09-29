Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $142.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.