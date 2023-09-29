Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

CVOSF stock remained flat at $7.50 during midday trading on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVOSF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

