Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of COVTY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.87. 9,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. Covestro has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Covestro had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covestro will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

