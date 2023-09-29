CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Trading Down 3%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $827.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 117.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.84%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

