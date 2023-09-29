Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 215,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $915.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

