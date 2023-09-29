Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after acquiring an additional 773,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 293,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,769. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.