Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $140.34. The company had a trading volume of 225,662 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.