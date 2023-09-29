Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.50% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $21,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 469,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period.

LMBS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 283,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

