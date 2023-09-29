Csenge Advisory Group Sells 6,400 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. 1,499,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,768. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

