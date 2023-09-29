CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Up 138.1% in September

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CTP in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CTP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS CTPVF remained flat at C$15.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.99. CTP has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

