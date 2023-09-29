Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Cytek Biosciences worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 8.9 %

CTKB stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,830,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,593,060.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $995,610. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

