Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the August 31st total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,818.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $19.32 during trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.
About Dai-ichi Life
