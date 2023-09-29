Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the August 31st total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,818.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $19.32 during trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

