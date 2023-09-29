Decentralized Social Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.11 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.65 or 0.00032133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $91.11 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

