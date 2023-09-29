Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

OTCMKTS DCHPF remained flat at $47.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

