Decred (DCR) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $212.20 million and approximately $671,289.90 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $13.67 or 0.00050758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00175158 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012708 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,527,805 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.