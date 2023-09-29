Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

