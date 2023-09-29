Devendra Singh Sells 2,578 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $56,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 374,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Devendra Singh sold 2,349 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $50,973.30.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. 357,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,922. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1,057.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

