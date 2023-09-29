dForce USD Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and approximately $552.22 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00245007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,667 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00361042 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $914.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

