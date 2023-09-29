Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

