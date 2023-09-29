Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Position Lifted by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.38. 840,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,371. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

