Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Update

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIISY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 152 ($1.86) to GBX 161 ($1.97) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 173 ($2.11) to GBX 166 ($2.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

DIISY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.