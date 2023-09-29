Dominic Phillips Sells 185,929 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 185,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $4,666,817.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,452,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 122,622 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $3,340,223.28.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Dominic Phillips sold 7,249 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $196,085.45.

NYSE IOT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,957,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

