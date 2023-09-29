Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $35.14 million and approximately $37,376.78 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003695 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005536 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,955,594,402 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

