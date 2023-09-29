Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ellomay Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

ELLO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 10,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The stock has a market cap of $199.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.14. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

