Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR) Short Interest Down 34.8% in September

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

Get Embrace Change Acquisition alerts:

Embrace Change Acquisition Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMCGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667. Embrace Change Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.